Pune to host fourth Y20 consultation meeting

The Union minister of information and broadcasting and ministry of youth affairs and sports Anurag Singh Thakur will be the chief guest at the fourth Youth 20 (Y20) consultation meeting to be held at the Symbiosis International University (SIU), Lavale on March 11. Sundeep Waslekar, president, Strategic Foresight Group will be the keynote speaker.

Y20 is an official consultation forum for youth from G20 member countries to be able to dialogue with each other. The theme for the fourth Y20 Consultation is “Peace building and reconciliation: Ushering in an era of no war-the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, according to a release issued by the ministry of youth affairs and sports.

“The six sub themes of the seminar are ‘Vikas politics’ in India as an enabler in conflict resolution, climate action, gender related conflict and reforms, education, legal reforms needed for social change and future of work. The speakers are international and national youth working in the field of gender equity, human rights advocacy, representation on the UNESCO SDG4 Youth Network for transforming education, and dedicated to building communities through democratic leadership and legal reforms towards peace building. The audience shall comprise young delegates, winners from competitions, invitees and students from India and G20 countries,” the release stated.

Indian and international students will host a cultural programme with activities by local artists, display of products by local NGOs and a model village to showcase Indian handicrafts at the SIU on March 10.

A two-day workshop on mobile filmmaking, organised by Symbiosis Institute of Mass Communication (SIMC), Press Information Bureau (Mumbai), and National Film Development Corporation, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, will be held on March 9-10 at SIMC, Lavale. K Shridhar Iyengar, director, National Film Development Corporation, along with his team of experts will mentor 25 women between the age group of 18-35 in the workshop as part of International Women’s Day initiative. The young women belong to rural areas around Pune adopted by SIU under its outreach programme.

The G20 or Group of Twenty is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1, 2022, from Indonesia and will convene the G20 Leaders’ Summit for the first time in the country in 2023.