Pune traffic cop attacked for issuing challan

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly kicking and slapping an on-duty traffic police officer after he was issued a challan for violating rules. The incident was reported at Markal Chowk in Alandi on Friday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident was reported at Markal Chowk in Alandi on Friday. The accused has been identified as Vijay Jare from Gopalpura Chakan Chowk in Alandi Devachi.

According to the police, sub-inspector Ankush Vadekar of Dighi Alandi Traffic Division stopped tempo driver Jare at around 11.15 am for violating traffic regulations. However, enraged by the challan issued to him, the accused reportedly physically assaulted the officer. Witnesses said that the man slapped the officer and even verbally abused him.

Vadekar in his complaint stated that the accused was also angry for the challans issued to him in the past. The accused slapped, kicked and punched the police officer leaving his uniform torn, before his colleagues intervened and overpowered the attacker. Police said the accused, who supplied building construction materials, was immediately arrested after the incident. The Alandi Police Station has filed a case under Sections 132, 121(1), 352, 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused.