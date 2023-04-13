Pune police announce traffic restrictions ahead of Ambedkar Jayanti

As large gatherings of people are expected at various locations in the city on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, on Friday (April 14), the Pune city traffic police announced road closures and traffic diversions. As large gatherings of people are expected at various locations in the city on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, on Friday (April 14), the Pune city traffic police announced road closures and traffic diversions. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

As per the notification issued by the traffic police branch these traffic changes will not apply to vehicles involved in emergency services and those of police and armed forces. The three main gatherings will be at areas around the Pune district collectorate, Vishrantwadi and the Aurora Towers Chowk area in Pune Camp.

Traffic restrictions will be in place from 6pm on April 13 till gatherings disperse on April 14.

The decision to impose these restrictions is based on the expected large number of followers visiting the city, which could disrupt normal traffic flow and parking. The affected areas include Shahir Amar Shaikh Chowk to Maldhakka Chowk, GPO Chowk to Bolhai Chowk, Pune Station to Maldhakka Chowk, Narpatgiri Chowk to Maldhakka Chowk, and Shahir Amar Shaikh Chowk to Banerjee Chowk, among others. Traffic changes for Aurora Towers Chowk area in Camp will be effective from 6 am on April 14 until the gatherings disperse.

In addition, traffic from Koyaji Road to Pune Station will be closed at Tin Tofa Chowk and diverted via SBI House Chowk. Traffic from ISKON Temple to Dr Ambedkar Statue next to Aurora Towers will also be closed. Traffic from Nehru Chowk to Tin Tofa Chowk will be closed and diverted via Kirad Chowk. Traffic changes for the Vishrantwadi area will be in effect from 3 pm on April 14.

For vehicles travelling from the city area to Pune airport and Tingre Nagar area, diversion will be via Commerce Zone area or Yerawada prison and post office. Traffic from Pune city to Bopkhel, Dighi, and Alandi will be diverted via Shantinagar Chowk and Kalas Phata. Traffic from Kalas, Bopkhel, Dighi, and Alandi to Pune city will be diverted via Kalas Phata and Tank Road in Khadki.

Commuters will be guided by on-duty traffic police personnel, said officials.