Pune traffic police announce traffic diversions for Ganesh Visarjan

The Pune city traffic police department has issued a fresh advisory ahead of grand Ganesh idol immersion processions planned in several areas on Tuesday. Pune city traffic police announced there is a ban on entry of heavy vehicles in the city for almost 48 hours on September 17 -18. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Amol Zende, deputy commissioner of police, city traffic branch, has appealed to citizens to use alternative routes. “Major roads in the central area will remain closed for all vehicles except essential service vehicles. We request citizens to cooperate with the police,” said Zende.

Roads closed on September 17 and 18

*Shivaji Road from Kakasaheb Gadgil statue to Jedhe Chowk Chowk (7am on Sept 17 till end of procession on Sept 18)

*Laxmi Road -Sant Kabir Chowki to Alka Talkies Chowk (7am onwards)

*Bajirao Road-Bajaj statue chowk to Futka Buruj Chowk (12 pm onwards)

*Kumthekar Road- Tilak Chowk to Chitale Corner chowk (12 pm onwards)

*Ganesh Road-Daruwala bridge to Jijamata chowk (10am onwards)

*Kelkar Road- Budhwar Chowk to Alka Talkies Chowk (10am onwards)

*Tilak Road- Jedhe Chowk to Tilak chowk (9 am onwards)

*Shastri Road- Senadatta Chowki to Alka Talkies Chowk (12 pm on onwards)

*Jangli Maharaj Road- Jhansi Rani Chowk to Khadoji Baba chowk (4 pm onwards)

*Karve Road- Nal Stop Chowk to Kandoji Baba Chowk (4 pm onwards)

*Fergusson College Road - Kandoji Baba Chowk to Fergusson College main gate (4pm onwards)

*Bhandarkar Road- PYC Gymkhana to Goodluck Chowk- Natraj Chowk (4 pm onwards)

*Pune -Satara Road - Volga Chowk to Jedhe Chowk (4pm on Sept 17 till end of procession on Sept 18)

*Solapur Road- Seven Loves Chowk to Jedhe chowk (4pm onwards)

*Prabhat Road- Deccan police station to Shelar Mama chowk (4 pm onwards)

*Bagade Road - Sonya Maruti Chowk to Phadke Haud Chowk (9 am onwards)

*Guru Nanak Road- Devjee Baba Chowk - Hamjekhan Chowk - Govind Halwai Chowk (9 am onwards)

Parking spots

*New English School Tilak Road (two and four-wheelers)

*Shivaji Akhada Parking Road (two and four-wheelers)

*Desai College - Police parking

*Hamalwada, Patrya Maruti Chowk Road (two and four-wheelers)

*Gogate School (two-wheelers)

*SP College (two and four-wheelers)

*Riverbed (Bhide bridge to Gadgil bridge) (two and four-wheelers)

*Peshwa Road (two-wheelers)

*Ranade Road (two and four-wheelers)

*PMPML Maidan Puram Chowk (four-wheelers)

*Peshwa Park Sarasbaug (two-wheelers)

*In front of Harjivan Hospital, Savarkar Chowk (two-wheelers)

*Patil Parking Plaza (two-wheelers)

*Congress House Road (two-wheelers)

*Parvati to Dandekar Bridge (two-wheelers)

*Dandekar Bridge to Ganesh Mala (two-wheelers)

*Ganesh Mala to Rajaram Bridge (two-wheelers)

*Nilayam Talkies (two and four-wheelers)

*Vimalabai Garware Highschool (two-wheelers)

*Abasaheb Garware College (two and four-wheelers)

*Sanjivani Medical College Ground (two and four-wheelers)

*Apte Prashala (two-wheelers)

*Ferguson College (two and four-wheelers)

*Jain Hostel BMCC Road Ground (two and four-wheelers)

*Marathwada College (two-wheelers)

*New English School Ramanbaug (two-wheelers)

*COEP Ground (two-wheelers)