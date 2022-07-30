Pune traffic police armed with e-challan machines again
The absence of Pune traffic police on duty despite their presence on roster duty register a few days back has taken a welcome turnabout following directions by Pune police commissioner. The senior officials have also decided to give back e-challan machines to those manning traffic for recovering fines and enforcing rules.
However, a field visit shows a half-hearted response from traffic policemen as some were seen partially enforcing discipline and others chose to stay inactive on roads.
Though visible traffic police were seen in Yerawada area that houses the headquarters of traffic branch, they chose to remain on roadsides. At Gunjan theatre chowk, traffic policemen could be seen managing traffic, but at IBM chowk and Blue Diamond chowk, they remained off-road. At Bund Garden chowk, policemen could be seen inside their office and not on the road as was their duty position.
Meanwhile, Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta had imposed a temporary ban on collection of traffic fines and towing of vehicles by private operators after receiving public complaints related to malpractice, highhandedness and misbehaviour by traffic policemen on duty. DCP (special branch) has been entrusted to inquire into allegations against policemen.
DCP (traffic) Rahul Srirame said, “We have given e-challan machines to staff with instruction to not harass citizens but inform them about fines.”
Prashant Inamdar, founder, Pedestrians First, said, “More focus must be laid on creating awareness about laws and citizens must obey and assist the police in decongesting the road.”
Kalpana Panchal, a commuter from Wanowrie, said, “We can see policemen on the ground, but they don’t seem to have the spirit of enforcement. We can see bikes jumping signals with no action being taken. CCTV-based fine needs to be reimplemented and rash drivers must be brought under surveillance.”
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
