Pune traffic police armed with e-challan machines again

The absence of Pune traffic police on duty despite their presence on roster duty register a few days back has taken a welcome turnabout following directions by Pune police commissioner. The senior officials have also decided to give back e-challan machines to those manning traffic for recovering fines and enforcing rules.

However, a field visit shows a half-hearted response from traffic policemen as some were seen partially enforcing discipline and others chose to stay inactive on roads.

Though visible traffic police were seen in Yerawada area that houses the headquarters of traffic branch, they chose to remain on roadsides. At Gunjan theatre chowk, traffic policemen could be seen managing traffic, but at IBM chowk and Blue Diamond chowk, they remained off-road. At Bund Garden chowk, policemen could be seen inside their office and not on the road as was their duty position.

Meanwhile, Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta had imposed a temporary ban on collection of traffic fines and towing of vehicles by private operators after receiving public complaints related to malpractice, highhandedness and misbehaviour by traffic policemen on duty. DCP (special branch) has been entrusted to inquire into allegations against policemen.

DCP (traffic) Rahul Srirame said, “We have given e-challan machines to staff with instruction to not harass citizens but inform them about fines.”

Prashant Inamdar, founder, Pedestrians First, said, “More focus must be laid on creating awareness about laws and citizens must obey and assist the police in decongesting the road.”

Kalpana Panchal, a commuter from Wanowrie, said, “We can see policemen on the ground, but they don’t seem to have the spirit of enforcement. We can see bikes jumping signals with no action being taken. CCTV-based fine needs to be reimplemented and rash drivers must be brought under surveillance.”