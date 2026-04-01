PUNE: Pune traffic police crack down on violations; Over 1,200 triple seat riders penalised in special drive

In an initiative to enhance road safety and curb traffic violations, the Pune city traffic branch carried out a three-day special drive across the city targeting traffic offences such as triple-seat riding, modified silencers, and drunk driving. The drive was conducted between March 27 and March 29 under the supervision of Himmat Jadhav, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

As part of the drive, officials cracked down on 1,265 two-wheelers found ferrying triple riders; a violation that poses a serious safety risk. The traffic police also took action against 234 vehicles fitted with modified silencers; the silencers were removed and confiscated on the spot. Officials reiterated that such modifications are not only illegal but also harmful to public health and the environment. Over the course of the operation, the department collected ₹5.71 lakh in fines from these violations. Additionally, 234 (modified) silencers were confiscated, and a total 852 vehicles were seized. Apart from the aforementioned offences, the drive also targeted other traffic violations. According to the police, ₹51.54 lakh in penalties was collected from motorists, indicating the widespread nature of traffic indiscipline in the city.

There was special emphasis on curbing drunk driving. The traffic police set up 30 checkpoints (nakabandis) at key locations across Pune. During the checks, 186 motorists were found driving under the influence of alcohol, and were booked under relevant provisions. Officials warned that strict action will continue against such offenders, as drunk driving remains one of the leading causes of road accidents.

About the campaign, DCP Jadhav said that the objective is not only enforcement but also spreading awareness among citizens. “We urge all road users to strictly follow traffic rules. Triple seat riding, drunk driving, and the use of modified silencers endangers not only those who violate traffic norms but also commuters,” he said.

The Pune traffic police have appealed to citizens to cooperate with the authorities and adopt responsible driving habits. They emphasised that sustained enforcement drives will continue in the coming days to ensure safer roads and reduce accidents in the city.

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