Heavy vehicles running illegally in prohibited parts of city, strict action needed

PUNE: Despite heavy vehicles being banned from the central areas and major roads of the city, especially during the day, a large number of these vehicles are found running in prohibited parts of the city, leading to traffic congestion and accidents. In the last four months, the Pune traffic police department has taken action against more than 45,000 such vehicles and collected from them Rs3.5 crores in fines. According to the traffic police department, heavy vehicles have been banned from central areas and major roads of the city and are allowed only on some roads, that too at night (RAVINDRA JOSHI/ HT PHOTO)

According to the traffic police department, heavy vehicles have been banned from central areas and major roads of the city and are allowed only on some roads, that too at night. Notwithstanding, these vehicles are found flouting the traffic norms with alarming alacrity, which in turn has led to an increase in traffic jams and accident-related casualties. In the past few months, the traffic police have cracked down on a large number of heavy vehicles in a bid to reduce traffic congestion and accidents.

Atul Namekar, secretary, Sinhagad Road-Warje Residents’ Association, said, “As heavy vehicles lead to an increase in the number of accidents, they are not allowed entry on congested roads. However, they are still found running illegally during the day. These vehicles are closely watched by the police and while vehicles ferrying shop supplies are expected to arrive in central settlements at night, they also arrive during the day. Therefore, there is a need to take action against them to prevent accidents. However, the local traffic police are found not taking action against these heavy vehicles.”

When contacted, Vijay Magar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, “Heavy vehicles on congested roads in the city can lead to traffic jams. Therefore, the traffic police take action against heavy vehicles running on barred roads. Action has been taken against 4,500 heavy vehicles in the last three months and further action will be taken.”

In the last three months, 100 people have lost their lives in 96 fatal accidents in the city as per traffic police statistics. This implies one accidental death occurs in the city every day. Apart from these fatal accidents, traffic police statistics also show that 164 persons were seriously injured in 148 serious accidents.