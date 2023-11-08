close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Pune traffic police foil ATM heist, nab two thieves

Pune traffic police foil ATM heist, nab two thieves

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Nov 08, 2023 06:02 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Naayab Patel and his associate. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, the duo had been involved in a series of ATM thefts across Pune

The Pune traffic Police made a significant breakthrough on Tuesday, capturing two thieves in the midst of an attempted ATM heist at Appa Balwant Chowk in the city.

The accused have been identified as Naayab Patel and his associate. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, the duo had been involved in a series of ATM thefts across Pune. Elaborating on their modus, police said they used plastic strips on ATMs to pilfer cash undetected.

Despite reports of their illicit activities surfacing over the past several days, the duo persisted in their spree, successfully stealing from ATMs at two different locations earlier on Tuesday.

However, their streak of luck eventually came to an end when the traffic cops intercepted them during their getaway near Appa Balwant Chowk. During the arrest, a sum of 9,500 was seized.

Due to an alert by a bank technical officer, the duo landed in the trap of the police at Appa Balwant Chowk in Pune. The accused duo was handed over to Vishrambaug Police Station to take further legal action against them.

