Pune veterinary doctor duped of 35 lakh in chit fund fraud

Kalewadi-based veterinary doctor was duped of ₹35 lakh in a chit fund fraud, said police officials on Wednesday.

According to police, the doctor was duped by one of his patients, who advised him to invest in a chit fund scheme and assured monthly 2% returns.

The Wakad police have registered case against accused Anil Somshekharan Nair (53) and Prita Anil Nair (42), resident of Navi Sangvi for allegedly luring the veterinary doctor to invest in chit funds, promising higher returns.

According to Wakad police, Dr Ashok Krushna Bhondwe (62) was approached by the accused on March 22, 2019 for the treatment of his dog. During his various visits, the accused requested the doctor to invest in his chit fund and assured him 2% monthly returns

Trusting his words, doctor initially invested certain amount and got good returns. After being confident of this scheme, the doctor transferred ₹35 lakh to the accused account. However, citing market crash reasons, Nair neither paid principal amount nor interest. Frustrated with this, the doctor rushed to police station to lodge a complaint.

Satyawan Mane, senior police inspector at Wakad police station said that the accused may have looted many others and investigation is underway.

The Wakad police has registered a case under sections of 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust ) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 3 and 4 of an Act to ban the promotion or conduct of prize chits and money circulation schemes 1978.