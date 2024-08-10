Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.21 °C, check weather forecast for August 10, 2024
Aug 10, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on August 10, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on August 10, 2024, is 27.14 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.21 °C and 28.88 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 71% and the wind speed is 71 km/h. The sun rose at 06:15 AM and will set at 07:04 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 11, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.33 °C and 28.38 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 11.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 10, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 11, 2024
|27.68 °C
|Overcast clouds
|August 12, 2024
|27.98 °C
|Light rain
|August 13, 2024
|28.31 °C
|Light rain
|August 14, 2024
|28.01 °C
|Broken clouds
|August 15, 2024
|27.02 °C
|Overcast clouds
|August 16, 2024
|28.65 °C
|Light rain
|August 17, 2024
|28.99 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.05 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|31.79 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.87 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|27.35 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|28.95 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|28.8 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|31.84 °C
|Moderate rain
