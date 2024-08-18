Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.11 °C, check weather forecast for August 18, 2024
Aug 18, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on August 18, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on August 18, 2024, is 26.25 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.11 °C and 29.75 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 80% and the wind speed is 80 km/h. The sun rose at 06:17 AM and will set at 06:59 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, August 19, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.48 °C and 27.01 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 75%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 38.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 18, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 19, 2024
|26.92 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 20, 2024
|28.46 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 21, 2024
|28.23 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 22, 2024
|27.73 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 23, 2024
|27.82 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 24, 2024
|27.74 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 25, 2024
|22.39 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.35 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|29.8 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|31.16 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|27.34 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|27.87 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.69 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|34.33 °C
|Moderate rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
