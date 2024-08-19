Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.17 °C, check weather forecast for August 19, 2024
Aug 19, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on August 19, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on August 19, 2024, is 29.84 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.17 °C and 31.09 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 06:17 AM and will set at 06:59 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.07 °C and 29.06 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 68%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 112.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 19, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 20, 2024
|28.66 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 21, 2024
|24.88 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 22, 2024
|28.35 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 23, 2024
|27.36 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 24, 2024
|28.29 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 25, 2024
|22.97 °C
|Light rain
|August 26, 2024
|21.71 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on August 19, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.22 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|29.72 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.19 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|27.63 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|26.91 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|33.71 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|34.79 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
