Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.17 °C, check weather forecast for August 19, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 20, 2024 28.66 °C Moderate rain August 21, 2024 24.88 °C Moderate rain August 22, 2024 28.35 °C Moderate rain August 23, 2024 27.36 °C Moderate rain August 24, 2024 28.29 °C Moderate rain August 25, 2024 22.97 °C Light rain August 26, 2024 21.71 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.22 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.72 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.19 °C Light rain Bengaluru 27.63 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.91 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 33.71 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 34.79 °C Light rain

The temperature in Pune today, on August 19, 2024, is 29.84 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.17 °C and 31.09 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 06:17 AM and will set at 06:59 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.07 °C and 29.06 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 68%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Pune today stands at 112.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 19, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

