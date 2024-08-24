Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.42 °C, check weather forecast for August 24, 2024
Aug 24, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on August 24, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on August 24, 2024, is 25.44 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.42 °C and 26.05 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 85% and the wind speed is 85 km/h. The sun rose at 06:18 AM and will set at 06:55 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, August 25, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.97 °C and 24.45 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 88%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 23.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 24, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 25, 2024
|22.55 °C
|Light rain
|August 26, 2024
|24.78 °C
|Light rain
|August 27, 2024
|26.51 °C
|Overcast clouds
|August 28, 2024
|23.38 °C
|Light rain
|August 29, 2024
|25.25 °C
|Overcast clouds
|August 30, 2024
|27.94 °C
|Light rain
|August 31, 2024
|27.1 °C
|Overcast clouds
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|26.32 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|27.58 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.21 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.28 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|27.09 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|28.24 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|34.4 °C
|Light rain
