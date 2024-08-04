Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.19 °C, check weather forecast for August 4, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on August 4, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on August 4, 2024, is 23.59 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.19 °C and 23.65 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 91% and the wind speed is 91 km/h. The sun rose at 06:13 AM and will set at 07:08 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, August 5, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.11 °C and 23.35 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 93%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 21.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 4, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 5, 2024
|22.82 °C
|Light rain
|August 6, 2024
|26.46 °C
|Overcast clouds
|August 7, 2024
|26.75 °C
|Light rain
|August 8, 2024
|26.92 °C
|Overcast clouds
|August 9, 2024
|27.1 °C
|Light rain
|August 10, 2024
|27.15 °C
|Overcast clouds
|August 11, 2024
|26.71 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|26.61 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Kolkata
|31.81 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|33.39 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Bengaluru
|26.3 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|25.74 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|28.9 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|34.76 °C
|Light rain
