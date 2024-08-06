Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.67 °C, check weather forecast for August 6, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 7, 2024 26.92 °C Light rain August 8, 2024 23.33 °C Overcast clouds August 9, 2024 24.46 °C Overcast clouds August 10, 2024 26.74 °C Light rain August 11, 2024 27.02 °C Overcast clouds August 12, 2024 27.11 °C Overcast clouds August 13, 2024 28.22 °C Scattered clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.81 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.71 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 30.91 °C Light rain Bengaluru 21.12 °C Heavy intensity rain Hyderabad 25.58 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.57 °C Light rain Delhi 34.12 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Pune today, on August 6, 2024, is 26.27 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.67 °C and 27.29 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 77% and the wind speed is 77 km/h. The sun rose at 06:13 AM and will set at 07:07 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.33 °C and 27.7 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 71%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 13.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 6, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

