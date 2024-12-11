Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.81 °C, check weather forecast for December 11, 2024





Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 12, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.04 °C and 29.29 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Pune today stands at 181.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 12, 2024 26.20 Few clouds December 13, 2024 26.49 Broken clouds December 14, 2024 25.72 Overcast clouds December 15, 2024 25.83 Scattered clouds December 16, 2024 26.16 Sky is clear December 17, 2024 25.83 Few clouds December 18, 2024 26.07 Few clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.97 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 22.64 °C Broken clouds Chennai 27.63 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 24.17 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.71 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 21.1 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 16.04 °C Sky is clear

