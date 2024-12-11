Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.81 °C, check weather forecast for December 11, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on December 11, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on December 11, 2024, is 26.2 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.81 °C and 29.09 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 06:56 AM and will set at 05:59 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, December 12, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.04 °C and 29.29 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 181.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 12, 2024
|26.20
|Few clouds
|December 13, 2024
|26.49
|Broken clouds
|December 14, 2024
|25.72
|Overcast clouds
|December 15, 2024
|25.83
|Scattered clouds
|December 16, 2024
|26.16
|Sky is clear
|December 17, 2024
|25.83
|Few clouds
|December 18, 2024
|26.07
|Few clouds
Weather in other cities on December 11, 2024
