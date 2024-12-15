Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.61 °C, check weather forecast for December 15, 2024
Dec 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on December 15, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on December 15, 2024, is 25.64 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.61 °C and 29.18 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 21% and the wind speed is 21 km/h. The sun rose at 06:59 AM and will set at 06:00 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, December 16, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.65 °C and 28.74 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 16%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 183.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 16, 2024
|25.64
|Few clouds
|December 17, 2024
|25.63
|Scattered clouds
|December 18, 2024
|26.19
|Scattered clouds
|December 19, 2024
|26.38
|Broken clouds
|December 20, 2024
|26.70
|Scattered clouds
|December 21, 2024
|26.29
|Sky is clear
|December 22, 2024
|25.04
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on December 15, 2024
