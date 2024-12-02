Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.07 °C, check weather forecast for December 2, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 3, 2024 25.75 °C Light rain December 4, 2024 26.67 °C Overcast clouds December 5, 2024 29.44 °C Light rain December 6, 2024 28.6 °C Light rain December 7, 2024 29.1 °C Scattered clouds December 8, 2024 28.91 °C Few clouds December 9, 2024 26.79 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.33 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 24.85 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 27.53 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 20.97 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.53 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 24.6 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.83 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Pune today, on December 2, 2024, is 24.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.07 °C and 28.27 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 55% and the wind speed is 55 km/h. The sun rose at 06:51 AM and will set at 05:56 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.87 °C and 30.31 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 67%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Pune today stands at 193.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 2, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

