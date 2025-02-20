Menu Explore
Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.55 °C, check weather forecast for February 20, 2025

Feb 20, 2025 07:04 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on February 20, 2025 here.

The temperature in Pune today, on February 20, 2025, is 28.97 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.55 °C and 33.21 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 20% and the wind speed is 20 km/h. The sun rose at 06:59 AM and will set at 06:37 PM.

Pune weather update on February 20, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, February 21, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.02 °C and 34.35 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 15%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Pune today stands at 158.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 21, 202528.97Sky is clear
February 22, 202531.45Sky is clear
February 23, 202530.97Sky is clear
February 24, 202531.82Sky is clear
February 25, 202531.80Sky is clear
February 26, 202532.91Scattered clouds
February 27, 202532.79Few clouds


Weather in other cities on February 20, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai29.0 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata26.57 °C Moderate rain
Chennai27.36 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru29.07 °C Sky is clear
Hyderabad29.47 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad31.16 °C Few clouds
Delhi19.46 °C Light rain


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

