Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.03 °C, check weather forecast for June 17, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on June 17, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on June 17, 2024, is 28.6 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.03 °C and 31.13 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 05:58 AM and will set at 07:12 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.27 °C and 31.26 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 56%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 25.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 17, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.27 °C and 31.26 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 56%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 25.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 18, 2024
|29.96 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 19, 2024
|29.58 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 20, 2024
|29.14 °C
|Broken clouds
|June 21, 2024
|29.85 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 22, 2024
|27.45 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 23, 2024
|27.93 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 24, 2024
|27.62 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on June 17, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.9 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|33.53 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|33.66 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|27.95 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|33.39 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.77 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|42.5 °C
|Sky is clear
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
SHARE
Copy