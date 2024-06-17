Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.03 °C, check weather forecast for June 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 18, 2024 29.96 °C Overcast clouds June 19, 2024 29.58 °C Broken clouds June 20, 2024 29.14 °C Broken clouds June 21, 2024 29.85 °C Overcast clouds June 22, 2024 27.45 °C Overcast clouds June 23, 2024 27.93 °C Overcast clouds June 24, 2024 27.62 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.9 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 33.53 °C Broken clouds Chennai 33.66 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 27.95 °C Light rain Hyderabad 33.39 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.77 °C Light rain Delhi 42.5 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Pune today, on June 17, 2024, is 28.6 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.03 °C and 31.13 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 61% and the wind speed is 61 km/h. The sun rose at 05:58 AM and will set at 07:12 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.27 °C and 31.26 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 56%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 25.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 17, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

