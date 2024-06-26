Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.62 °C, check weather forecast for June 26, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on June 26, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on June 26, 2024, is 27.06 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.62 °C and 30.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 76% and the wind speed is 76 km/h. The sun rose at 06:00 AM and will set at 07:14 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 27, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.45 °C and 26.1 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 84%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 32.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 26, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 27, 2024
|25.97 °C
|Light rain
|June 28, 2024
|24.25 °C
|Light rain
|June 29, 2024
|28.54 °C
|Light rain
|June 30, 2024
|27.63 °C
|Light rain
|July 1, 2024
|25.52 °C
|Light rain
|July 2, 2024
|24.04 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 3, 2024
|23.87 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.7 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|34.56 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|30.74 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|25.25 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|26.28 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Ahmedabad
|34.73 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|39.09 °C
|Light rain
