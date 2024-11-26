Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.54 °C, check weather forecast for November 26, 2024
Nov 26, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on November 26, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on November 26, 2024, is 24.51 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.54 °C and 26.57 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 36% and the wind speed is 36 km/h. The sun rose at 06:47 AM and will set at 05:56 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.49 °C and 27.79 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 32%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 224.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 26, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 27, 2024
|24.67 °C
|Broken clouds
|November 28, 2024
|25.0 °C
|Overcast clouds
|November 29, 2024
|24.33 °C
|Few clouds
|November 30, 2024
|24.06 °C
|Scattered clouds
|December 1, 2024
|23.77 °C
|Overcast clouds
|December 2, 2024
|25.42 °C
|Few clouds
|December 3, 2024
|25.85 °C
|Broken clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
