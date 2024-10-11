Menu Explore
Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.36 °C, check weather forecast for October 11, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 11, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on October 11, 2024 here.

The temperature in Pune today, on October 11, 2024, is 27.36 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.36 °C and 29.48 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 69% and the wind speed is 69 km/h. The sun rose at 06:27 AM and will set at 06:15 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, October 12, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.0 °C and 29.52 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 64%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Pune today stands at 52.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
October 12, 2024 29.02 °C Heavy intensity rain
October 13, 2024 29.17 °C Moderate rain
October 14, 2024 29.65 °C Light rain
October 15, 2024 29.46 °C Light rain
October 16, 2024 29.24 °C Light rain
October 17, 2024 29.03 °C Moderate rain
October 18, 2024 28.99 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on October 11, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.74 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 31.19 °C Light rain
Chennai 29.37 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 26.65 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad 28.12 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 25.46 °C Light rain
Delhi 31.05 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Pune weather update on October 11, 2024
Pune weather update on October 11, 2024

© 2024 HindustanTimes
