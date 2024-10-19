Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.27 °C, check weather forecast for October 19, 2024
Oct 19, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on October 19, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on October 19, 2024, is 28.81 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.27 °C and 30.35 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 06:29 AM and will set at 06:09 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, October 20, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.31 °C and 30.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 67.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 19, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 20, 2024
|29.26 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 21, 2024
|25.82 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 22, 2024
|27.82 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 23, 2024
|28.23 °C
|Broken clouds
|October 24, 2024
|29.45 °C
|Few clouds
|October 25, 2024
|28.56 °C
|Few clouds
|October 26, 2024
|27.97 °C
|Scattered clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
