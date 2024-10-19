Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.27 °C, check weather forecast for October 19, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 20, 2024 29.26 °C Moderate rain October 21, 2024 25.82 °C Moderate rain October 22, 2024 27.82 °C Moderate rain October 23, 2024 28.23 °C Broken clouds October 24, 2024 29.45 °C Few clouds October 25, 2024 28.56 °C Few clouds October 26, 2024 27.97 °C Scattered clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.49 °C Light rain Kolkata 29.78 °C Moderate rain Chennai 28.74 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.73 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 29.06 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 32.12 °C Light rain Delhi 33.18 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Pune today, on October 19, 2024, is 28.81 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.27 °C and 30.35 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 06:29 AM and will set at 06:09 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, October 20, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.31 °C and 30.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Pune today stands at 67.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 19, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

