Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.95 °C, check weather forecast for October 26, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on October 26, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on October 26, 2024, is 27.56 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.95 °C and 30.18 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 50% and the wind speed is 50 km/h. The sun rose at 06:31 AM and will set at 06:04 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, October 27, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.64 °C and 31.11 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 181.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 27, 2024
|29.32 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 28, 2024
|28.97 °C
|Scattered clouds
|October 29, 2024
|28.69 °C
|Light rain
|October 30, 2024
|28.84 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 31, 2024
|30.01 °C
|Light rain
|November 1, 2024
|28.56 °C
|Light rain
|November 2, 2024
|30.55 °C
|Few clouds
