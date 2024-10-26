Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.95 °C, check weather forecast for October 26, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 27, 2024 29.32 °C Sky is clear October 28, 2024 28.97 °C Scattered clouds October 29, 2024 28.69 °C Light rain October 30, 2024 28.84 °C Sky is clear October 31, 2024 30.01 °C Light rain November 1, 2024 28.56 °C Light rain November 2, 2024 30.55 °C Few clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.07 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 29.84 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.92 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 26.37 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 25.34 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 33.71 °C Broken clouds Delhi 31.06 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Pune today, on October 26, 2024, is 27.56 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.95 °C and 30.18 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 50% and the wind speed is 50 km/h. The sun rose at 06:31 AM and will set at 06:04 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, October 27, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.64 °C and 31.11 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Pune today stands at 181.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 26, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

