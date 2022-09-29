Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune woman dies by suicide, husband, in-laws booked for dowry harassment

Pune woman dies by suicide, husband, in-laws booked for dowry harassment

Published on Sep 29, 2022 11:19 PM IST

Following a complaint by the woman’s father, the police have registered a case against the husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law

ByHT Correspondent

Upset over persistent dowry demands by her husband, a 24-year-old woman died by suicide in Pune, said officials on Thursday.

Following a complaint by the woman’s father, the police have registered a case against the husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law.

Victim’s father alleged that the husband had been harassing her by demanding 5 lakh dowry, despite paying a certain amount to him in the past, as he wanted to set up a shop.

The woman got married in April 2022 and was allegedly beaten up, harassed, abused by her in laws repeatedly, according to police officials.

Police sub inspector Nitin Shinde said, “The woman died by suicide on September 21 and a case has been registered.”

The Bharti Vidyapeeth police have registered an FIR under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) , 498 a (cruelty to women), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

Thursday, September 29, 2022
