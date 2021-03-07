IND USA
Pune youth group holds special camp for senior citizen Covid-19 vaccine registration

Pune: For 70-year-old Meenal Naphade, getting an appointment for Covid-19 vaccination at one of the city’s hospitals, has been a big relief
By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:26 PM IST

Pune: For 70-year-old Meenal Naphade, getting an appointment for Covid-19 vaccination at one of the city’s hospitals, has been a big relief. And the elderly woman gives the credit to the special camp organised by the Youth Foundation organisation in the city on Sunday.

After the vaccination exercise for senior citizens (above 60 age) started from last week, it was found that most of the beneficiaries do not know how to register themselves online. The youth group stepped in to fill the gap by holding two camps at different places in the city to help the needy senior citizens.

“I was worried about how to register myself for Covid vaccination. I tried to seek help from some of my neighbours, but it didn’t work out. I do have a smartphone, but does not know how to use it and do online registration. When I got to know about this camp, I immediately came here and got myself registered and got an appointment for March 31. I am eagerly waiting to get vaccinated,” said Meenal.

The social organisation conducted two camps in Pune for registration of Covid-19 vaccination for senior citizens, one at Subhashnagar area in Shukrawar peth and another at Bibwewadi-Kondhwa road. At each of these centres, five-six volunteers with the help of laptops and smartphones helped senior citizens carry out online registration for vaccination.

“Since the vaccination drive for senior citizens started last week, we were getting calls for help from many parts of the city for registration. So, we decided to hold camps for registration. Today, it was held at two places and more than 200 people were registered in one day. We will hold similar registration camps at other places across city also,” said Rohan Shetty, an advocate and president of Youth Foundation.

Kalpana B, president of Subhashnagar senior citizens group, said, “There are around 200 members in our senior citizen group and most of them live alone as their children are abroad. Most of them cannot do the online registration easily and some even do not have smartphones or laptops. Considering their problems, we decided to arrange the camp and took help from Youth foundation volunteers. We are planning to organise such camps once again for remaining members.”

