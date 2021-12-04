Pune ZP reopens schools for Classes 1-4 in villages free of Covid-19

PUNE The Pune Zilla Parishad administration, on Thursday, issued a circular announcing that schools in the rural areas can reopen for Classes 1-4 in villages free of Covid-19.

A total of 443 villages in Pune district with approximately 1.41 million people are now fully vaccinated. Villagers in these villages, across the district and from different talukas, have taken both shots of the Covid vaccine. Pune district is one of the districts with the highest number of first-dose and fully vaccinated beneficiaries.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer, Pune Zilla Parishad said, “We were to start schools from December 1, but we had to delay it due to various reasons like the Omicron scare and the rains that started. However, now we are resuming primary classes for Class 1 to Class 4th. Almost all the villages under Pune ZP administration have no active cases, except eight that are either within PMC limits now or on the border. We have permitted both private and public schools to start, since our staff is fully vaccinated and private schools have to ensure that their staff is following Covid-19- appropriate behaviour.”

As of Thursday, the areas of Pune Zilla Parishad, including the villages, the councils and Cantonment areas have 135 hospitalised Covid-19 patients and 590 active patients isolated at homes Also, the ZP reported 68 new cases and two deaths as per the district health office.