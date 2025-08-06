Pune ZP to train 100 teachers in German and French

PUNE: In what is being billed as a game-changer for rural education, the Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) has partnered with Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) to train teachers from ZP schools across Pune district in German and French so that they can then equip students with basic knowledge of these foreign languages. The move comes in response to increasing competition from private schools, even in remote areas of the district. Pune, India - Sept. 10, 2020: Main buliding of Savitribai Phule Pune University's (SPPU) in Pune, India, on Thursday, September 10, 2020. (Photo by Pratham Gokhale/Hindustan Times) (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

In the first phase of the programme, 100 teachers from 100 ZP schools across the district will be trained in German and French, with the training conducted by the university’s department of foreign languages through a blend of online and offline sessions. The programme is open to all interested ZP school teachers, with priority given to those from model schools and institutions with more than 20 students in classes 6 and 7. Out of 100 teachers selected, 80 will be trained in German and 20 in French. To make the learning process easier, the teachers will be given pen drives with video content that includes Marathi-to-German and Marathi-to-French translations. These videos will also carry the required syllabus for instructing students. The course will cover foundational topics such as vocabulary, pronunciation, tense and other basic grammar concepts. The 180-hour course is expected to start on Independence Day on August 15.

Sanjay Naikade, education officer (primary), ZP, said, “Initially, one teacher from each selected school will undergo training. The idea is to eventually enable these teachers to introduce foreign languages to their students in a simplified and effective manner.”

The programme is being offered in collaboration with the university, and teachers will receive formal certification from the university upon completion of the course. The total course fee is ₹10,000, 75% of which will be covered by the ZP making it greatly accessible for rural teachers. The remaining 25% will be paid by the participating teachers. The ZP has already allocated ₹7.5 lakh from its budget to support the programme.

A teacher from Velhe taluka - one of the remotest areas of Pune district - Pallavi Shirodkar, told Hindustan Times, “Till now, many of our rural students did not even know what a foreign language was. Learning German or French can open global doors for them. For us, this is the first step towards enabling our students to even dream about studying abroad. All of us teachers are so happy to get this chance to learn a new language. Across the entire state, the Pune ZP is the only one that has taken this initiative and I am very excited to learn. I am waiting for the day I can speak in French and teach the same to my students. I sincerely thank the Pune ZP for making this possible.”

The initiative is not just about language acquisition but also about the teachers planning to celebrate ‘French Day’ and ‘German Day’ at their schools, embracing inclusivity and cultural diversity in the process. Meanwhile, the ZP is also considering post-school online sessions for students once the teachers have been trained. Overall, the initiative is being seen as a step towards integrating skill-based learning and providing students with broader career opportunities, including prospects in the global job market.