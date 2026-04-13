Pune–Ghazipur summer specials announced, 44 trips scheduled

To manage increased passenger demand during the 2026 summer travel season, Central Railway has announced 44 bi-weekly summer special train trips between Pune and Ghazipur City. The service, introduced with special charges, is aimed at easing congestion on this busy route. In a key revision, railway authorities said the return service from Ghazipur City (Train No. 01432) will terminate at Hadapsar instead of Pune station. Passengers have been advised to take note of the change while planning their journeys. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In a key revision, railway authorities said the return service from Ghazipur City (Train No. 01432) will terminate at Hadapsar instead of Pune station. Passengers have been advised to take note of the change while planning their journeys.

Train No. 01431 Pune–Ghazipur City Special will depart Pune at 6:40 am every Tuesday and Friday from May 1 to July 14, 2026, completing 22 trips and reaching Ghazipur City at 7:05 pm the next day.

On the return leg, Train No. 01432 Ghazipur City–Hadapsar Special will depart at 4:20 am every Thursday and Sunday from May 3 to July 16, 2026, also running 22 trips and arriving at Hadapsar at 4:20 pm the following day.

The train will halt at key stations including Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Varanasi, Jaunpur and Aunrihar, among others.

The service will operate with 18 ICF coaches, comprising one AC 2-tier, five AC 3-tier, six sleeper class, four general second class and two guard-cum-luggage vans, offering both reserved and unreserved accommodation.

Pune Railway Division spokesperson Hemant Kumar Behera said bookings for Train No. 01431 will open from April 15, 2026, through PRS counters and the IRCTC website. General second class and luggage van tickets will be available via the UTS system at standard fares, while reserved coaches will be sold at special charges.

Passengers have been advised to check updated halt timings on official railway enquiry systems or the NTES app before travel.