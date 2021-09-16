Puneite highlights parking woes through ‘bike monument’, pictures go viral

PUNE Sachin Dhankude (50), a resident of the Paud road area, has erected a monument of his two-wheeler near Kothrud depot to highlight parking and traffic woes faced by the residents in the city.

The traffic police took away his two-wheeler on June 15 this year, without any parking violation and returned it on September 11, as a mark of protest he has built the monument during the Ganesh festival.

The photos of the unique decoration have gone viral online.

“On June 15, traffic police took away my two-wheeler, which is the only vehicle I own for parking violation even when it was in no parking zone. They returned my two-wheeler just three days back. Meanwhile, all of these months I had to visit their office to get it back. During this time I studied the issue of the traffic and parking and realised that it has been worsening day by day. So I want to draw the administration’s attention to the problem,” said Dhankude.

“I realised that the problem cannot be solved by any single agency. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), urban planning department, traffic police have to work hand in hand to resolve the issue. But unfortunately, this is not happening. If the administration doesn’t take note of this then I will keep the monument permanently on my private land to keep highlighting the traffic and parking woes. Why only residents have to suffer through this?” he said.