Punekars get a breather as night temperatures fall

With minimum temperatures in the city dropping to normal level, Punekars can get a little respite from the warmer nights of the past few days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is likely to receive light rainfall on April 7 and 8. The newly made asphalt stretch between Tilak Chowk and Narayan Peth ended up melting due to heat. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT PHOTO)

For over a week now, Pune has been experiencing scorching heat and the minimum (nighttime) temperature has been significantly higher than normal over the last few days. The highest nighttime temperature was recorded at Shivajinagar on March 29 as 23.4 degrees Celsius, which is 6.1 degrees Celsius above normal. In areas such as Koregaon Park and Wadgaon Sheri, the nighttime temperature was recorded between 26 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Till April 1, the nighttime temperature was recorded as 22 degrees Celsius. However, the temperature dropped by three to four degrees Celsius on April 2, and was recorded as 18.9 degrees Celsius at Shivajinagar. In areas such as Koregaon Park and Magarpatta, the temperature dropped to 23.9 and 25.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

About the current weather conditions and the possible reasons for the temperature drop in Pune city, Shilpa Apte, senior meteorologist, IMD Pune, said, “A trough line is lying between south Tamil Nadu and east Vidarbha going through Karnataka and Marathwada. In the next three days, most of the areas in the state will experience dry weather and the maximum temperature will gradually increase by two degrees Celsius. There is a chance of light rainfall in central Maharashtra between April 5 and 8; in Konkan and Goa, and Marathwada between April 6 and 8; and in Vidarbha between April 7 and 8.”

For the next five days, the sky will mainly be clear in Pune however a partly cloudy sky will be experienced in the afternoon or evening hours during this period. On April 7 and 8, the city is likely to experience a cloudy sky with chances of light rainfall,” Apte said.

According to the forecast ahead, the minimum temperature is likely to decrease by one or two degrees Celsius in the coming days however daytime temperature will remain at a higher level for the next 72 hours. In Pune, maximum temperature is likely to reach 40 degrees Celsius in the next 48 hours.

On April 2, the maximum temperature in Shivajinagar was recorded as 39.2 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature in Pune was recorded at Lavale as 41.7 degrees Celsius, and the lowest maximum temperature was recorded at Lavasa as 36 degrees Celsius. There were at least three areas where the maximum temperature reached 41 degrees Celsius, and nearly eight areas recorded maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius.

Vineet Kumar, scientist, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, tweeted that as per the latest IMD-GFS model forecast, there is a possibility of rain on April 7 to 8 till which time, the temperature will continue in the range of 38 to 40 degrees Celsius in Pune city.