Punekars soak in monsoon vibes
With light rainfall and cloudy weather persistent in the city, the feel of monsoon is finally here. On Monday, Pune reported light rainfall.
KS Hosalikar, head of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune said that the enhanced rainfall activity is forecasted over central Maharashtra including Pune city have received rainfall. “During this enhanced rainfall activity till June end we are hoping to get good and continuous rainfall,” said Hosalikar.
On Tuesday, Shivajinagar reported 0.2 mm rainfall between 8 am to 6 pm. Similarly, Lohegaon reported 1.8 mm, Pashan reported 0.4 mm, Chinchwad reported 1 mm and Lavale reported 1.5 mm.
Across Maharashtra as well, central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Konkan and Goa on Tuesday received rainfall according to the met department. On Tuesday, Ahmednagar in central Maharashtra reported 33 mm rainfall during the day.
Hosalikar added that rainfall should pick up pace as the monsoon regains its strength.
“For monsoon to regain its strength, both sides of the southwest monsoon, Arabian Sea as well as Bay of Bengal has to be strong. At present Arabian sea side is strong but Bay of Bengal side is not. We are expecting a system to develop in the north bay of Bengal aiding the monsoon,” said Hosalikar.
Jalandhar police trace extortionist, who threatened ex-BJP MLA, to Canada
The accused has been identified as Jatinder Singh alias a native of Makhu in Ferozepur, Sonu, currently residing in British Columbia, Canada. The accused had demanded ₹ 5 lakh from former MLA Bhandari over phone on June 25 after which the latter filed a police complaint. He addressed himself as a member of Goldy Brar's gang.
Sikh-American organisation SALDEF named recipient of 2021 FBI community leadership award
A Sikh-American education and policy non-profit organisation has been named recipient of a 2021 FBI community leadership award. In a statement, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office Steven M D'Antuono said that the Sikh-American Legal Defence and Education Fund has been named recipient of the 2021 FBI Director's Community Leadership Award (DCLA) for the Washington Field Office (WFO). SALDEF is a Sikh American education, media, and policy non-profit.
Man of the hour Fadnavis makes good on promise
Mumbai: Rather like Arnie, Devendra Fadnavis had told his followers after his ignominious exit in 2019: “Me Parat Yaenar” (I'll be back). Uddhav Thackeray's resignation as Maharashtra chief minister on Wednesday was the culmination of Fadnavis's campaign against the MVA government effected with Terminator-like precision. Fadnavis, who turns 52 this July, is all set to return as Maharashtra's chief minister for the third time this week.
Punjab assembly: LoP Partap Bajwa demands autonomous body to telecast proceedings
Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday alleged anomalies in the live telecast of Punjab Vidhan Sabha proceedings. The Congress leader, who took up the issue in the Zero Hour, said he gets constant calls from across the state that whenever any Opposition member speaks, the camera's focus is removed from them during the telecast.
Congress MLA requests CM to take over PIMS Jalandhar
Congress MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary on Wednesday met chief minister Bhagwant Mann and requested him to take over the Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences Jalandhar so that the people of the Doaba region can avail top quality medical treatment at affordable prices. He demanded that the state government should cancel the public-private partnership and take over the institute.
