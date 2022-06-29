Punekars soak in monsoon vibes

With light rainfall and cloudy weather persistent in the city, the feel of monsoon is finally here. On Monday, Pune reported light rainfall.

KS Hosalikar, head of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune said that the enhanced rainfall activity is forecasted over central Maharashtra including Pune city have received rainfall. “During this enhanced rainfall activity till June end we are hoping to get good and continuous rainfall,” said Hosalikar.

On Tuesday, Shivajinagar reported 0.2 mm rainfall between 8 am to 6 pm. Similarly, Lohegaon reported 1.8 mm, Pashan reported 0.4 mm, Chinchwad reported 1 mm and Lavale reported 1.5 mm.

Across Maharashtra as well, central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Konkan and Goa on Tuesday received rainfall according to the met department. On Tuesday, Ahmednagar in central Maharashtra reported 33 mm rainfall during the day.

Hosalikar added that rainfall should pick up pace as the monsoon regains its strength.

“For monsoon to regain its strength, both sides of the southwest monsoon, Arabian Sea as well as Bay of Bengal has to be strong. At present Arabian sea side is strong but Bay of Bengal side is not. We are expecting a system to develop in the north bay of Bengal aiding the monsoon,” said Hosalikar.