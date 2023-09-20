Punekars unhappy over Ganesh immersion arrangements

Though the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has set up immersion spots, mobile and artificial tanks, residents who carried out Ganesh visarjan (immersion) after one and a half days of the festival found the civic arrangements lacking in terms of poor staff deployment and unclean ghats. On Wednesday the second day of Ganeshotsav, many faithful performed immersion of the idol according to the tradition. (HT PHOTO)

On Wednesday the second day of Ganeshotsav, many faithful performed immersion of the idol according to the tradition. PMC has placed artificial tanks near immersion ghats, tables and other facilities for residents.

Devotees who planned to immerse the idol at the Ashtabhuja Temple Ghat were disappointed as it was shut. Tanmay Joshi, a resident of Narayan Peth said, “We came to Ashtabhuha Devi Temple Ghat along the riverside road for immersion at 4pm as it is in close proximity to our residence. However, the artificial tank there was shut and several other residents were also waiting. The PMC officials began cleaning the tanks at the ghat only when residents began to complain. Apparently, the civic body had not cleaned debris from last year.”

The artificial tank at Omkareshwar Ghat was not a pleasant sight as garbage and debris were seen in and around the artificial tank. Prakash Purohit a resident said, “My elderly mother and I visited several artificial tanks to find one that was clean and maintained. However, there was no cleanliness at the tanks and it was a difficult situation for us. I also called the PMC helpline number but they did not respond well to our complaint,”

However, the civic body seemed prepared for visarjan at major ghats in the city as artificial tanks built by the PMC were painted, tables were kept near the ghats and other arrangements were made for the immersion.

Amol Pawar, assistant municipal commissioner and Kasba Peth ward officer said, “In our ward, we made arrangements for immersion of idols in PMC schools, but there was some issues at the tanks on the riverside road. As citizens demanded to open the tanks, we immediately cleared them and the immersion process began in the evening. However, at the other artificial tanks, arrangements were made for a seamless process.”

