Punekars urged to participate in ease of living survey

Published on Nov 30, 2022 12:38 AM IST

The citizens’ perception survey is part of the ease of living index, and it seeks their opinions on the quality of life in their home cities

In the 2021 survey released by the Housing and Urban Affairs ministry, Bengaluru emerged as the top city while Pune had ranked second. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune Smart City appealed to the citizens to participate in the ease of living 2022 survey and submit their feedback.

Pune Smart City’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sanjay Kolte said, “Union government is conducting the ease of living survey in 264 cities across India. Citizens would able to file their suggestions till December 23 this year.”

In the 2021 survey released by the Housing and Urban Affairs ministry, Bengaluru emerged as the top city while Pune had ranked second.

The survey will help the government and administration to understand the opinion of citizens and help improve services in the city. By considering that, the ministry of housing and urban affairs appealed to citizens to cast their suggestions.

Citizens can submit their feedback at: https://eol2022.org/citizenfeedback

Wednesday, November 30, 2022
