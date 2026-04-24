Pune-Mumbai Expressway closed for 3 hours today

Commuters travelling from Pune to Mumbai will face significant delays and congestion following a scheduled three-hour traffic block on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Friday. According to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), traffic movement towards Mumbai was completely halted between 12 pm and 3 pm on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

According to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), traffic movement towards Mumbai was completely halted between 12 pm and 3 pm on Thursday near km 58/500 (Dongargaon–Kusgaon stretch) to facilitate critical infrastructure work. During this period, vehicles were diverted via the old National Highway 48 through the Kusgaon toll plaza.

A similar block will be implemented on Friday for vehicles heading towards Pune, with diversions planned through Dehu Road and Talegaon. Authorities have urged motorists to plan their journeys in advance.

Regular commuters expressed frustration over the recurring disruptions on this crucial corridor. “I travel between Pune and Mumbai at least three times a week for work, and such blocks make it extremely difficult to manage time. Even a short delay turns into hours because of the traffic buildup,” said Vipul Alekar, a frequent passenger who commutes for business purposes.

Another daily commuter, Santosh Mustare, shared similar concerns, stating, “We understand maintenance is necessary, but these closures should be better managed or scheduled at night. Afternoon blocks cause maximum inconvenience as that’s peak travel time for many office-goers and transport services.”

Meanwhile, an MSRDC official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “The block is essential for ensuring the safety and durability of the infrastructure. We have coordinated with traffic police to implement diversions smoothly, but commuters are advised to cooperate and allow extra travel time.”