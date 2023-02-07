Pune-Nashik high-speed railway project to be executed on broad gauge

The Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (MRIDCL) will be executing the Pune-Nashik high-speed railway project on broad gauge. The project got in-principle approval from the union railway ministry on Sunday.

“We have got in-principle approval for the Pune-Nashik high-speed railway project after the meeting held with the union railway ministry on Sunday. The railway ministry has suggested a few technical clarifications on which we will be working. The project will be executed on broad gauge,” said Rajesh Kumar Jaiswal, managing director, MRIDCL.

Broad gauge has its own advantages including better running of trains, higher load capacities even on poor ground, and higher speeds.

Amol Kolhe, MP, Shirur Lok Sabha (LS) constituency, who has been regularly following-up for the project, said, “From the point of view of the farmers and industry, I will continue to insist that the Pune-Nashik high-speed railway project be executed on broad gauge.”

“Since becoming an MP, I have been following up with the parliament, central railway ministry and the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) government to the present state government. This project should be executed on broad gauge and I will try hard to make this project a reality now,” Kolhe said.

According to information shared by the Indian railways, “Approximately 60% of the world’s railway uses a standard gauge of 1,435 mm. There are four types of railway gauges used in India. Broad gauge, metre gauge, narrow gauge and standard gauge (for the Delhi metro).”