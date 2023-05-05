Home / Cities / Pune News / Haveli police launch probe to arrest absconding Innova driver

Haveli police launch probe to arrest absconding Innova driver

ByNadeem Inamdar
May 05, 2023 11:03 PM IST

In the mishap, Ram Rathod of Pratapgad Hostel, Kashibai Navale Hospital, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Doctors described his condition to be critical

PUNE

According to eyewitnesses, a speeding Innova car hit a rough patch on the road and jumped up to 20 feet before crossing over to the opposite side. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to eyewitnesses, a speeding Innova car hit a rough patch on the road and jumped up to 20 feet before crossing over to the opposite side. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Haveli Police have launched a probe to identify the vehicle responsible for the accident on the Pune-Panshet road near the Kirkatwadi-Khadakwasla ghat which which killed one person and severely injured another on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Nitin Musamade (32), a resident of Narhe.

In the mishap, Ram Rathod of Pratapgad Hostel, Kashibai Navale Hospital, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Doctors described his condition to be critical.

According to eyewitnesses, a speeding Innova car hit a rough patch on the road and jumped up to 20 feet before crossing over to the opposite side. The driver quickly managed to steer the vehicle back to the original lane.

The collision was spotted by a group of security guards in the Chopati area, who immediately notified the police control room. Inspector Sachin Wangade, police sub-inspector DP Shinde, and driver Mahendra Choudhari arrived on the scene and took charge of the situation.

Rathod was admitted to a nearby private hospital for further treatment, while the body of Musmade was sent to the hospital for post-mortem examination.

Inspector Wangade said, “We have registered a case, and are checking the CCTV footage to identify the vehicle responsible for the accident. The incident has sparked widespread worry in the local community, and we are working to guarantee that such incidents do not occur again.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
investigation hospital victim pune accident + 3 more
investigation hospital victim pune accident + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out