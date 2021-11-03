Pune’s air quality likely to deteriorate to very poor on Nov 5: Safar

PUNE As Diwali is here, the air quality index (AQI) is likely to deteriorate to poor on November 4 and very poor on November 5, according to officials from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar). However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rainfall from November 4 to November 6 with generally cloudy skies.

Speaking about the air quality, Dr BS Murthy, director, Safar and scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), said that with Diwali falling in November this year when winter is already set in, with 50% additional firecracker scenario AQI will deteriorate.

“Due to the low minimum temperatures between 18 to 19 degree Celsius, the

mixing layer height is likely to be low and winds are expected to be calm leading to accumulation and hence, faster deterioration. There is a likelihood of rain during Diwali period, if it drizzles then it may further deteriorate the air quality, but sufficient rain will wash away pollutants and AQI will be better,” said Murthy.

He added that if no firecrackers are burned then AQI will remain in the moderate category during the entire period

“Citizens should take extra precautions during the early morning hours of November 5, but it will be back to moderate levels from the next day. Most polluted areas in Pune city on November 5 are likely to be Shivajinagar and Bhosari,” said Dr Murthy.

As per the weather department, the city may also experience thunderstorms and lightning along with rainfall.

Speaking about the forecast, Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting at IMD PUne said that till November 3, parts of the city may experience thunderstorms and lightning with very light rainfall.

“Between November 4 and November 6, the skies will be cloudy and light rainfall is forecast for the city. The day temperature will be around 30 degrees whereas night temperatures will be around 19 degrees Celsius during this time,” said Kashyapi.

In the long range forecast for November rainfall published by the IMD on Tuesday, the weather department noted that there is a probability for above normal rainfall in many parts of Maharashtra for this month.