Pune’s footpaths: A battleground between pedestrians & hawkers

The city’s footpaths, once meant only for pedestrians, have now become battlegrounds with everything from hawkers and food stalls to construction material and debris vying for space with the frustrated citizens. A recent public interest litigation (PIL) filed by civic activist, Qaneez Sukhrani, in the Bombay High Court (HC) brings this conflict into sharp focus, highlighting the dire state of pedestrians in the city. The PIL states that footpaths are encroached upon by hawkers, food stalls, debris and even construction material, leaving pedestrians to navigate a maze of obstacles. (SHANKAR NARAYAN/ HT PHOTO)

The PIL states that footpaths are encroached upon by hawkers, food stalls, debris and even construction material, leaving pedestrians to navigate a maze of obstacles. Unplanned digging and dumping of garbage further exacerbate the problem, forcing pedestrians onto the roads, thereby putting their safety at risk. This blatant disregard for Indian Road Congress norms (IRC 103 of 2012) has transformed footpaths into chaotic, unusable zones.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Sukhrani expresses cautious optimism saying, “The High Court understands the criticality of this situation.” Pedestrian rights are being neglected, and IRC norms are being trampled upon, she says. While the HC has granted two weeks for a rejoinder to the Pune Municipal Corporation’s affidavit submissions, Sukhrani knows that the battle is far from over.

The irony of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) celebrating ‘Pedestrians’ Day’ while ignoring their basic right to safe passage is not lost on anyone. As advocate Satya Muley points out, the PMC and town planning department have a legal obligation to provide proper pedestrian infrastructure, including footpaths, subways and zebra crossings. Their inaction is a violation of article 243 (W) of the Constitution, which guarantees free and safe passage to all citizens.

Madhav Jagtap, deputy commissioner of the anti-encroachment department, acknowledges the gravity of the situation. Addressing the issue of parking spaces illegally rented out to vendors, he emphasises that hawkers require proper authorisation before conducting business. “Citizens flock to these zones, but these stall owners need permission,” he states, while promising action against those who flout rules.

Meanwhile, the Bombay HC has directed all relevant authorities to submit affidavits by December 27, 2023. However, the road ahead requires collaborative effort between the authorities, hawkers and citizens. Designated vending zones, proper infrastructure development, and awareness campaigns are just a few steps in the right direction. Ultimately, reclaiming Pune’s footpaths for their intended purpose will require addressing the needs of both pedestrians and hawkers.