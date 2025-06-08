Pune’s Hinjewadi IT Park turns into waterlogged zone after heavy rains

A sudden and heavy downpour turned Hinjewadi IT Park into what people are calling a “water park” on Saturday morning. The brief spell of rain submerged several major roads and disrupted daily routines of employees, residents, and commuters. The Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park in Hinjewadi that houses around 400 IT and IT-enabled service companies has long struggled with infrastructure issues, particularly inadequate drainage and road conditions. (HT PHOTO)

The Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park in Hinjewadi that houses around 400 IT and IT-enabled service companies has long struggled with infrastructure issues, particularly inadequate drainage and road conditions.

The Forum of IT Employees (FITE), a body representing IT employees, stated the incident has once again drawn attention to the longstanding infrastructure woes of Hinjewadi IT Park.

Pavanjit Mane, president, FITE, said, the one-hour rainfall turned major roads and parts of the IT park into a pool. “We have been requesting and demanding that the authorities solve road and sewage issues,” he said.

The local administration is divided into Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (PMRDA), Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and Gram Panchayat.

Supriya Sule, MP, NCP (SP), posted on X, stating, “Due to heavy rains, a large amount of water has accumulated near Ryan International School and many other areas in Hinjewadi Phase 2 area. It is doubtful whether there is a system for draining water in this area. Works like cleaning the drains here need to be done on time. But these works do not seem to be done on time. MIDC needs to pay immediate attention to this matter and take long-term measures to prevent water accumulation here in the future and inconvenience the citizens.”