PMPML to fine ticketless passengers

Pune The regular passengers welcomed this decision. (HT PHOTO)

Don’t forget to buy a ticket the next time you ride a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) public transportation bus, as the transport body has decided to levy ₹500 fine to passengers who will be caught travelling without a ticket.

According to PMPML, approximately 1,705 buses operate daily on various routes throughout Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Pune rural districts, transporting approximately 8 lakh passengers.

While more than 50 passengers are captured every day by the transport body’s flying teams travelling without a ticket. In order to punish such travellers, the transit authority has decided to levy a stringent fine.

“There is a dedicated team of 12 ticket-checking inspectors in the organisation who go randomly on various routes to check the tickets of the passengers, and those who are caught without a ticket will be now fined. Our appeal to the passengers is to get the ticket or have the PMPML bus pass while travelling in the bus or they will be penalised,” said Satish Gavane, PMPML chief transport manager.

While the regular passengers welcomed this decision, Shruti Kenkane a daily commuter said, “I travel daily from Katraj to Deccan Gymkhana in a PMPML bus, and many times I find people who get into the crowded bus and do not purchase the ticket. And sometimes these ticketless passengers are caught by the ticket checking inspectors, so now it would be great if they are fined when caught without a ticket.”