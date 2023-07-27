Sahakarnagar-Dhankawadi ward office has highest trees: ESR

PUNE The highest green cover in the city is at Sahakarnagar-Dhankawadi ward office area, as per Environment Status Report (ESR) for 2022-23 released by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday. The highest green cover in Pune city is at Sahakarnagar-Dhankawadi ward office area, as per ESR 2022-23 released by PMC on Wednesday. (HT FILE (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

As per the ESR, the tree count Sahakarnagar -Dhankawadi area is 11.95 lakh which is almost three times than other areas. Other areas in the city have a tree count below 5 lakh. Pune city has a total of 51.37 lakh trees, as per the report.

The maximum green cover is at Taljai Hills and Parvati areas. Even many citizens have planted trees around their homes, said officials.

Other areas including Aundh-Baner, Kothrud-Bavdhan and Shivajinagar-Ghole Road, Ahmednagar Road-Wadgaonsheri and Mundhwa area have trees between four and five lakh.

The lowest tree cover is in the city’s central part Bhavani Peth and Kasba Vishrantwadi areas. The Bhavani Peth ward office has 12,546 trees and Kasba Vishrambaugwada area has 35,426 trees.

As per the ESR, the city has a total of 211 public gardens run by PMC and three botanical gardens.

Savitribai Phule Pune University’s Ganeshkhind Garden had been announced as a biodiversity heritage site.

