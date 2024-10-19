Menu Explore
Pune’s Sassoon Hospital to inaugurate Centre of Excellence in Clinical Genetics

ByVicky Pathare
Oct 19, 2024 07:30 AM IST

Children under this programme suspected to have genetic disorders will be examined once a week at the OPD

Next week, B J Medical College (BJMC) and Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) will inaugurate the ‘Centre of Excellence in Clinical Genetics’, a first-of-its-kind facility at any government hospital in Maharashtra, officials said. This marks a significant milestone in the advancement of personalised medicine and patient care.

By integrating advanced genetics with healthcare, the hospital aims to provide tailored treatment and preventive strategies to patients from the lower socio-economic strata. (HT FILE)
By integrating advanced genetics with healthcare, the hospital aims to provide tailored treatment and preventive strategies to patients from the lower socio-economic strata. (HT FILE)

The paediatrics department at BJMC and SGH has been designated ‘Centre of Excellence in Clinical Genetics’ under the maternal and child health programme by the Maharashtra government in collaboration with Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) Nashik.

Dr Aarti Kinikar, head of the paediatrics department at BJMC, said, “The department of paediatrics will have a separate, dedicated, Clinical Genetics outpatients’ department (OPD) at SGH. Children under this programme suspected to have genetic disorders will be examined once a week at the OPD. The days can be increased as per the patient’s response and demand.”

Dr Eknath Pawar, dean of BJMC and SGH, said that the formal inauguration of the facility will be carried out shortly and the process for appointment of a clinical geneticist is underway. “The BJMC is the first government institute in the state that will have such a state-of-the-art facility. This will be a big relief for needy patients and children who are unfortunately suffering from genetic disorders. The treatment for genetic disorders is expensive in private facilities and citizens can avail the benefit of the centre at SGH,” he said.

By integrating advanced genetics with healthcare, the hospital aims to provide tailored treatment and preventive strategies to patients from the lower socio-economic strata. “This will also aid in research and foster collaboration among specialists, thus improving patient outcomes,” Dr Pawar said.

The centre is a state-of-the-art facility offering comprehensive services under one roof, including detailed clinical examinations, counselling services, genetic tests like Karyotyping (peripheral blood), and newborn screening for congenital hypothyroidism. Services like antenatal diagnosis for six common mutations of Thalassemia and sickle cell mutation analysis will also be carried out in association with the OBGY department, officials said.

Furthermore, these tests will be performed at the Gene Health Lab, Shivajinagar, Pune, under MUHS Nashik. If further genetic tests are required which are beyond the scope of the above-mentioned tests, they will be offered and made available to the patients through the medico-social worker department at SGH Pune, officials said.

