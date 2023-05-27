7.50 lakh tonnes garbage dumped in nullahs every year

PUNE: There seems to be no solution in sight to Pune’s abysmal sewage management system. The city sees nearly 7.50 lakh tonnes of garbage dumped in its nullahs annually. The nullahs thus clogged become a bane during the monsoon, leading to flooding of many low-lying and even central parts of the city. According to civil society organisations, nearly two-thirds of the residential areas are not connected to drainage lines which is among the prime reasons behind the increased incidence of flooding in the city. The nullahs thus clogged become a bane during the monsoon, leading to flooding of many low-lying and even central parts of the city. (HT PHOTO)

Wagholi Housing Societies’ Association (WHSA) director, Sanjeev Patil, who has petitioned against large-scale dumping in the Wagholi area, said, “The PMC has failed to pick up garbage on time, which is leading to pollution and blocking of drainage lines. There are virtually no stormwater drains in the area, and the few drains that remain are clogged. The monsoon is a trying time for the area residents. If there is anything they are confident about, it is the failure on the part of the PMC every monsoon. Every year, the problem is becoming more acute with no solution in sight.”

Deputy commissioner (solid waste management department), Asha Raut, said, “Pune generates around 2,000 metric tonnes of solid waste daily within its municipal limits, which is collected and transported by the civic body for disposal. Currently, the PMC has around 518 vehicles to collect and transport the solid waste within the city, with an additional 257 vehicles leased due to the lack of available vehicles. The PMC is planning to double the capacity of the garbage processing plant, and this will have a tangible impact on reduction of garbage and solid waste in the city.”