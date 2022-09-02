Pune’s ‘special’ Lord Ganesh temples

PUNE Many know about the five ‘Manache’ or most revered Ganpati’s worshipped during the ten-day festival. However, there are other ‘special’ Ganesh temples in the city that may not catch immediate attention, but they derive a unique status from their vintage or age, according to Sandeep Godbole, a heritage expert in Pune. These Ganesh temples have blessed the city for more than two centuries. Here are five temples that have stood the test of time.

Parvati Nandan Ganpati temple

Parvati Nandan Ganpati (HT)

Parvati Nandan Ganpati temple was built in the 17th century and is located at Ganeshkhind road, Chatuhshrungi. It was recognised by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Asia Pacific Awards with an honourable mention for cultural heritage conservation. According to Mandar Lavate, heritage expert, “The Ganesh idol in this temple is under the Shami tree, hence it is also called Shami Vighnesh Ganpati . It is considered to be an excellent place for fruitful worshipping. Also, it is described as Parvati Nandan as a son of Goddess Parvati in old papers.” According to Manjiri Bhalerao, professor of Indology, Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth, this temple was located at the border of Pune, there was no habitation beyond this and this temple is also known as Khinditla Ganpati.”

Maticha Ganpati

The idol installed at this temple is the biggest in Pune and is made from mud and clay, said Lavate. Maticha Ganpati is situated at NC Kelkar road, Narayan peth and was built in the 1770s. As old Pune was situated at the bank of Ambil River, lots of clay soil was easily available. The idol was carved by small children and installed in brass shades. It is light orange in colour.

Modi Ganpati temple

According to Godbole, who organises heritage walks in Pune, during Bajirao II, there was a man named Khushru Sheth Modi, a Parsi working for British Government as a translator and Peshwa and this Swayambu (self-manifested idol) was found near his garden. Hence the name is Modi Ganpati Temple. “The speciality of this idol is that its trunk is bent towards the right side and is known as Siddhivinayak Ganpati ,” said Lavate. This temple was built by Bhat Shastri who was Ratnagiri-Konkanastha Brahmin. He settled in the Narayan Peth and built the temple in the early 19th century. He also developed the sanctum sanctorum around and installed this Swayambu Ganpati idol.

Gundiacha Ganpati

Gundiacha Ganpati at Kasba peth in Pune. (RAHUL RAUT/HT)

The Gundiacha temple is situated in Kasba peth which itself is the oldest habitat of Pune. It was named after Nagoji Gunda who used to live in the temple during Bajirao II, the last Peshwa. The temple is a Grade II heritage as per the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

“The idol was named after Nagoji Gund whose house was situated nearby and the deity was named after him. A few decades later its outer covering broke and it was replaced by a new idol. The older outer covering of the idol is preserved at Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum,” said Godbole.

Trishund Mayureshwar Ganpati temple

Trishund Mayureshwar Ganpati temple is one of the most ornate and hidden gems of Pune. It is situated at the bank of Nagzhari stream now known as Somwar peth. Its construction started back in the 1750s by Bhimjigiri Gosavi who was a resident of Dhampur village of Indore district. It took more than a decade and still was mentioned to be incomplete till 1770. The temple is built from Deccan stone basalt and its walls are carved with mythological figures and creatures.

“Generally, the idol of Ganpati has a single trunk but this idol has three trunks and he is also seated on a peacock instead of a mouse or Mushakraj. The Ganpati idol is carved out of a single stone,” said Lavate

“There are three inscriptions on the wall of the sanctum of the temple, two of them are in Devanagari script and Sanskrit language and the third one is in the Persian script and language. The first inscription illustrates the foundation of Rameshwara and the creation of this temple in 1754. The second Sanskrit inscription gives a verse from the Bhagavad Gita. The third inscription, which is in Persian, informs that a temple of Gurudevadatta was constructed,” said Bhalerao.

(With inputs from Prachi Bari)