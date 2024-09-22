Pune-Solapur flight service to start soon

Flight service from Pune to Solapur will start within a few days after the inauguration of Solapur airport, said officials, adding that the journey between the two cities will be 40-45 minutes. Ministry of civil aviation has decided to start Pune-Solapur flight due to delay in Solapur-Mumbai flight, said officials. (HT FILE)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Solapur airport on Thursday, September 26, through video conferencing.

Ministry of civil aviation has decided to start Pune-Solapur flight before starting the Solapur-Mumbai service. The service will be provided by the company ‘Fly91’ and start under the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme.

If the airline suffers financial loss, the state government will compensate them for the loss, said officials.

“We will try to start this service within a few days after the opening of the airport,” said Muralidhar Mohol, minister of state, civil aviation.

The Solapur-Mumbai flight is likely to start by the end of November. Ministry of civil aviation has decided to start Pune-Solapur flight due to delay in Solapur-Mumbai flight, said officials.

The state government is also positive to start service from Solapur airport. Also, passengers are going to be given a subsidy against the ticket in the ‘VGF’ scheme.