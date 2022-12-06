Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune:Trailer turns turtle on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, driver rescued

Pune:Trailer turns turtle on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, driver rescued

Published on Dec 06, 2022 04:45 PM IST

The truck was on its way to Pune from Satara, when it overturned near Daripul between Katraj Tunnel and Warje Malwadi. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByNadeem Inamdar

In yet another accident on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, a trailer turned turtle on Tuesday morning. The truck was on its way to Pune from Satara, when it overturned near Daripul between Katraj Tunnel and Warje Malwadi at 3.30 am, said officials.

The driver got stuck inside the truck cabin and was spotted by firemen Shivaji Mujmule and Shivaji Atole. The fire brigade officials used a spreader and cutter to rip apart the iron rods and material in order to rescue the driver. It took fifteen minutes for the rescue operation to be completed, police said.

The driver was immediately rushed to a private hospital.

A case under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and IPC section 279 (rash driving) has been registered.

