Pune: Woman dies by suicide over husband’s affair

A 22-year-old woman died by suicide at her residence in Dhankawadi, allegedly because her husband was having an affair and her in-laws were physically and mentally torturing her, said police on Wednesday.

Sahakarnagar police have arrested the man, father-in-law and mother-in-law under sections of abetment of suicide.

The incident took place on December 26 at around 7 pm, said police.

According to a complaint filed by her parents, the deceased married the accused and had a two-year-old daughter. But the accused had an extra maternal affair with another woman and the couple used to constantly fight over the issue.

The complaint further states that the woman’s in-laws held her responsible for the wrong behaviour of her husband and allegedly physically, and mentally harassed her.

Sameer Shende, assistant police inspector, said, “Originally the case was registered at Phaltan gramin police station in Satara district and later handed over to our police station.’’

Shende said, “We arrested the accused on Wednesday.”

A case has been registered at Sahakarnagar police station under sections 306 (Abetment of Suicide), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com