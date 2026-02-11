Purandar airport gets state approval, boost for Pune region

PUNE: The Maharashtra government has directed that land acquisition for the proposed Purandar International Airport be completed by June 1, 2026, giving fresh momentum to the long-pending project aimed at easing pressure on Pune’s existing aviation infrastructure. Thane, India - January ,20, 2024: On January 22, the idol of Lord Rama will be installed in the Ram temple in Ayodhya and Ramayana festival is being celebrated by Thane BJP and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is seen addressing the BJP workers at Goandevi ground ,in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on, Saturday, January ,20, 2024. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the decision after the state cabinet cleared the project on Tuesday, saying clear instructions had been issued to ensure that the land acquisition process is wrapped up by June 1, 2026.

Welcoming the cabinet approval, Pune MP and Union minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol termed it a landmark step for Pune and western Maharashtra. He said improved air connectivity would play a key role in strengthening industry, business, the IT sector, tourism and agricultural exports.

“After the Navi Mumbai International Airport, Purandar will emerge as a major alternative for Pune and western Maharashtra, significantly enhancing passenger traffic and cargo handling capacity,” Mohol said.

Mohol said that the new airport would help establish direct international air links with regions such as the Middle East, Europe and Southeast Asia, opening up new opportunities for exports, foreign direct investment and global business. He said the project would also act as a catalyst for the growth of logistics, warehousing and MSMEs, while enabling faster transportation of agricultural produce and better market access for farmers.

Emphasising its economic impact, Mohol said the airport would lead to large-scale employment generation, infrastructure development and increased investment in the region. He added that the state and central governments would work in close coordination to ensure timely execution of the project.

Fadnavis said the approval reflected the government’s long-term vision for Pune and western Maharashtra. “Rapid urbanisation, industrial growth and rising passenger demand have put increasing pressure on existing aviation infrastructure. The Purandar International Airport will ease this burden and position the region as a major hub for international travel, trade and investment,” the chief minister said.

